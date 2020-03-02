LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of Hub Group worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after buying an additional 195,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Hub Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hub Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.75. 12,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,454. Hub Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

