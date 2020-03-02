LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.66% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 124,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,549. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $855.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

OEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

