LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,322 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.32% of Worthington Industries worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,259,000 after acquiring an additional 263,472 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,440.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 61,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,855,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. 11,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

