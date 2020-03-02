LSV Asset Management Sells 103,400 Shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 103,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.95% of United Community Financial worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Community Financial by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Community Financial by 221.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCFC remained flat at $$10.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Community Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Community Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

