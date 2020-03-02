LSV Asset Management Sells 1,250 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded up $63.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,947.08. 637,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,093. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,986.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,834.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

