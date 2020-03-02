LSV Asset Management Sells 15,500 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.69% of Signet Jewelers worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

SIG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 233,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

