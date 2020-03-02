LSV Asset Management Sells 15,886 Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.84% of Rocky Brands worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Rocky Brands by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. Rocky Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

