LSV Asset Management Sells 20,050 Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.66% of Bel Fuse worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELFB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. 12,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.80). Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

