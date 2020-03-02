LSV Asset Management Sells 23,700 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.83% of ArcBest worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.01. 19,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,191. ArcBest Corp has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $505.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.78.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Stephens lowered their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

