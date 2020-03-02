LSV Asset Management Sells 24,100 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.83% of Beazer Homes USA worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3,800.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 380,448 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 58,075 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,070. The stock has a market cap of $384.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,188.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $445,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

