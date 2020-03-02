LSV Asset Management Sells 27,358 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,358 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.39% of Sierra Bancorp worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $364.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

