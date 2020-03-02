LSV Asset Management Sells 27,900 Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.89% of First Financial worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THFF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in First Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,448. First Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THFF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

