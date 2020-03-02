LSV Asset Management Sells 35,900 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.77% of Quad/Graphics worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QUAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.52. 34,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $259.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

