LSV Asset Management Sells 4,700 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.42% of RCI Hospitality worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

RICK stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. 15,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $186.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.87.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 5.19%.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

