LSV Asset Management Sells 58,300 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Umpqua worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at $4,187,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Umpqua by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 88,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

