LSV Asset Management Sells 64,000 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.50% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,531. The company has a market capitalization of $343.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,498.58. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,419.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 66,159 shares of company stock valued at $685,170 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.