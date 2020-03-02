LSV Asset Management Sells 695,173 Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695,173 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.46% of Briggs & Stratton worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 558,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the third quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BGG remained flat at $$3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. 98,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,553. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $14.36.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Briggs & Stratton Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

