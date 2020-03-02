LSV Asset Management Sells 7,200 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.78% of M/I Homes worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 199,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 662.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 219,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE:MHO opened at $37.23 on Monday. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

