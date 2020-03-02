LSV Asset Management Sells 839,258 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,605,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839,258 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.10% of Mallinckrodt worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNK opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $360.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.39.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

