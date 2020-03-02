LSV Asset Management Sells 95,800 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.38% of The GEO Group worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,243,020.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. 172,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,539. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.