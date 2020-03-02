LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.02% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $15.87. 45,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares in the company, valued at $743,721.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 57,015 shares of company stock valued at $934,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.