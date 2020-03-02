LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.49% of Farmers National Banc worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry A. Moore purchased 6,300 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $101,997.00. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 2,900 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $47,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,151 shares of company stock valued at $196,071. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of FMNB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 112,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,227. The stock has a market cap of $415.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

