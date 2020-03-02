LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.92% of GameStop worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 112,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 49,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GME. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of GME stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. 160,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $237.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

