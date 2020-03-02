LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Genworth Financial worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.