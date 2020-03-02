LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.73. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

Several research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NYSE:LTC opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. LTC Properties has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,373,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

