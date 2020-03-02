LUNA Price Up 0.3% This Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, GDAC, Coinone and KuCoin. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.02851685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Upbit, KuCoin, GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

