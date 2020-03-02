Lunyr Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00010413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Liqui and YoBit. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $3.70 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.02842687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Binance, Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, BigONE, Bittrex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

