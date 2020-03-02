Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $21,190.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.02709515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00224276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HADAX, IDEX, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Allbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.