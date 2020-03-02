Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAC. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,840. Macerich has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,120.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,417 shares of company stock worth $889,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $7,430,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $4,406,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 42,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.