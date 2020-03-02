Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 5,811 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.73. 11,881,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,863. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

