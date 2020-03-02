Mackay Shields LLC Buys 863,534 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,534 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Colony Capital worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colony Capital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Colony Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 92,391 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 667,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 103,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 902,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CLNY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. 3,877,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Colony Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

