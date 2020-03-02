Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,036 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 11.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $44,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after buying an additional 171,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.83. 2,697,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 198.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.28. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

