Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,958,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,850,000 after purchasing an additional 84,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,200,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.30. 4,700,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,070. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

