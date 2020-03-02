Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289,687 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.13% of Old Republic International worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,506. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 7,900 shares of company stock worth $158,222 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

