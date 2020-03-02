Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total transaction of $754,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,851,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,561 shares of company stock worth $29,900,606 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW traded up $8.08 on Monday, reaching $212.92. 2,020,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,798. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

