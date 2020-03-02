Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after buying an additional 1,077,347 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after buying an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after buying an additional 291,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 297,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $111.27. 3,973,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.59.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

