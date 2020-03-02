Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 748.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in ResMed by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.75. 1,254,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $386,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,813,063.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,436 shares of company stock worth $4,972,153. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

