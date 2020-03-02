Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 340.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,424 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.32% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 1,553,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 770,309 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 671,132 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after buying an additional 402,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after buying an additional 309,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

