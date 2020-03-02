Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,291 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.07% of Westrock worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Westrock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westrock stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,965,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.74. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

