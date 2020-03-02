Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 45,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 36,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 250,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $5.34 on Monday, hitting $165.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.47 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.50 and a 200-day moving average of $182.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

