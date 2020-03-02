Mackay Shields LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,781 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,415,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

