Mackay Shields LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.42. 14,977,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,430,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

