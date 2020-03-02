Mackay Shields LLC Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,316 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Extended Stay America worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, insider Bruce N. Haase purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

