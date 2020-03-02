Mackay Shields LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 408.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,730 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after buying an additional 291,192 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,412.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 284,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,581,000 after acquiring an additional 281,997 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

