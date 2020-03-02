Mackay Shields LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401,732 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436,475 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth about $44,982,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 107.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,272 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

HST traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $14.97. 10,916,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,562,692. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

