Mackay Shields LLC Has $9.59 Million Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,754 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 515,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,892,000 after acquiring an additional 119,885 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DTE traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,135. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $110.20 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.02.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

