Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX traded up $46.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $618.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,160. The company has a fifty day moving average of $610.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.97. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $421.19 and a twelve month high of $657.00. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Cfra upped their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.44, for a total value of $632,458.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.