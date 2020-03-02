Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,337 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.48.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $32.95. 17,208,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,547,810. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

