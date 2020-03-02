Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,512,857,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after acquiring an additional 810,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,324,000 after acquiring an additional 435,434 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFL traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $45.29. 6,561,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

