Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 49,018 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,018 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.20% of Bank Ozk worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after buying an additional 163,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 322.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.42. 776,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

